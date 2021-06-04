Egypt: Shaarawy in Talks Over Activating Waste Management System Contracts in 18 Districts in Cairo

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted his keenness on following up the procedures of enforcing signed contracts over collecting garbage and removing solid wastes from streets and public utilities in 18 districts in Cairo.

The contracts were inked with garbage collecting and recycling companies in May.

Shaarawy made the remarks during his meeting on Thursday 3/6/2021 with representatives of these companies in the presence of Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal

Shaarawy said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to swiftly put into effect the contracts of collecting garbage and cleaning the streets.

He asserted the keenness of the government to encourage the private sector to get engaged in the new system of waste management and its commitment to all articles of the contracts, especially financial ones.

The state is waiting for these companies to be up to the expectations of the citizens, he said.

He added that within the coming few weeks a company will be hired to monitor and follow up the services presented by these companies.

Meanwhile, Abdel Aal said that the state took an important step in the cleanness file in Cairo via inking these contracts.

Abdel Aal said citizens must feel the improvement after putting into effect these contracts.

He asserted the support of the governorate to the companies, adding that all are partners in implementing a national mission to serve the Egyptian citizens.

During the meeting, the companies reviewed all the measures and steps that were taken since signing the contracts and operation plans in addition to the plans of purchasing new equipment.

The companies expressed their full readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Local Development and the Cairo governorate to render the new system successful.

The companies thanked the minister and all the ministries concerned with the system on their support, vowing to exert every effort so that the citizens would feel the change in the level of cleanness.