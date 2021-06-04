Egypt: El Saeed - Egypt Economy Succeeds in Achieving Growth Despite Coronavirus ‎

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said Wednesday that the Egyptian economy has succeeded in achieving growth in the third quarter of the fiscal year despite the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent consequences, such as decline of investments and international trade.

Speaking to Extra News satellite channel, el Saeed said that government investments have increased by 45 percent to EGP 164 billion from July to March, up from EGP 113 billion in same period last year.

Suez Canal achieved in April 2021 its highest revenues in the history of the international waterway despite the decline in international trade over Covid 19 outbreak as it achieved a 16-percent increase, she said.

She unveiled a 10-percent increase in Egyptian expatriates' money transfers compared with the corresponding period of last year.

She praised the government's success in balancing between protecting the people and maintaining the economy on right track.