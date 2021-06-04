Egypt: Assoumi - Sisi Granted 'Leader's Order' for His Great Efforts to Serve Arab World

3 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Arab Parliament President Adel Assoumi said the "leader's order" which was granted by the parliament to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is offered to heads of state for their great efforts to serve the Arab world.

He underlined that Sisi comes at the top of those who played a key role in serving the Arab world in the hardest circumstances.

During a phone call with an MBC program, he said President Sisi worked hard for the security and stability of many Arab countries and stood in the face of foreign interference in the Arab affairs.

He added that the Egyptian president also realized great progress in Egypt.

Sisi is a seasoned and unique leader who managed to maintain the progress of the Egyptian economy despite the hard international economic conditions over the coronavirus pandemic, Assoumi said.

He added that Sisi was devoted to serve Arab issues, topped by the Palestinian cause, referring to his efforts to clinch the Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire.

Assoumi also cited Sisi's efforts with regard to the Libyan file.

Assoumi said the "leader's order" represents a morale support and appreciation in the name of the Arab people to Sisi who is not only an Egyptian leader, but an Arab leader.

