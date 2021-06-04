Egypt Reports 951 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Wednesday night that 951 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 264,557.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 42 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,178.

As many as 668 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 193,491 so far, the spokesman said.