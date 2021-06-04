Egypt: Tagulddin - Our Goal Is to Vaccinate 40 Percent of Egyptians By December

Presidential advisor for health affairs Mohamed Awad Tagulddin said that the state and the political leadership have a national goal targeting the vaccination of 40% of Egyptians against coronavirus by the end of this year, along with ensuring commitment to the implementation of precautionary measures, which is a key element in the fight against the pandemic.

Reaching this percentage will contribute to decreasing death rates and ultimately reaching zero deaths during the coming period, he also said in televised remarks

"Vaccinating 40% of the population by year end is a great challenge that we are working to overcome by trying to secure the largest number of vaccines, whether through importing or manufacturing them locally," he added, noting that there are directives from the president to provide all funds needed to make the vaccines available.