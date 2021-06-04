Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Benin President Over Re-Election

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi congratulated, over the phone on Thursday 3/6/2021, President Patrice Talon of Benin for being re-elected for a new term.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said Sisi asserted distinguished ties between Egypt and Benin and Egypt's keenness on boosting cooperation with Benin in the different domains, especially in the infrastructure and energy ones, in addition to building the capabilities and offering technical support to Benin cadres in the different fields.

Talon lauded the continued development of bilateral ties, expressing deep appreciation for the Egyptian support of Benin to achieve its development aspirations.

He said there are wide horizons for developing relations and promoting cooperation in different fields.

Talon lauded the political will and the clear-cut vision adopted by Egypt towards the African continent and its efforts to enhance joint African action.

Both presidents discussed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, Radi said.

Sisi expressed hope of maintaining coordination with Benin over achieving security, stability and development in the African continent.