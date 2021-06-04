South Africa/Zimbabwe: Chawapiwa Charmed By Benni

ZIMBABWE international midfielder, Talent Chawapiwa, is basking in glory after Amazulu made history by qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Although he did not feature regularly, this season, he was still part of coach Benni McCarthy's squad, spending much time on the bench.

The Durban-based side will finish the season in second place in the South African Premiership.

"It is a great feeling, qualifying for the Champions League, and making history also, with a small team," said Chawapiwa.

"It is not easy, especially in the PSL, to see a small team, with a small budget, qualifying for Champions League, and we were challenging for the league title also.

"Usually, you don't get to see that."

He joined Amazulu, at the beginning of 2019, and witnessed the transition to the new owner, who has brought a wave of change, at Usuthu.

"It is a great feeling for Amazulu supporters, and us players, it is something we never thought we would achieve," he said.

"The new owner (businessman Sandile Zungu) wanted a top four finish, and everyone was laughing, even us as players, we were doubting.

"He said I want nothing, just the top four but, here we are, achieving something that has never happened in KZN."

Chawapiwa concedes by his standards, he had a subdued season, and was a pale shadow of the player, who grabbed headlines, during his time at Baroka.

"As for me, it has been a tough and challenging season," he said.

"Changing from one coach, to another, and also the team, being bought by a new owner.

"It has been a learning process, for me, the guys who were playing were doing very well.

"I am happy with the minutes I played and would not have asked for more.

"Sometimes, as a player, you want to play but, sometimes, you see that the person playing your position is doing better.

"So, there is nothing you can do other than support the guy, and wait for your chance.

"Also, it was the first season for the coach McCarthy), he was rebuilding, so let's hope next season, when we start afresh, I will command a first team jersey."

The 28-year-old says he is lucky to be under one of the best players, and coaches, to emerge from South Africa.

"He is a great coach, you can tell by the results, by the improvement of style of play and what he demands," he said.

"Not forgetting, what he did as a player, he was coached by great coaches, the likes of Jose Mourinho, it shows he has what it takes to be a great coach.

"The style of football, which he has taught us at Amazulu, is something else.

"We were always fighting relegation, struggling with our type of play but we are now playing good football, with a purpose.

"I have learnt a lot from him, he is a professional coach.

"We call him player, because sometimes, he joins us in training, his behaviour is just like a player.

"To us he is our brother, he is in his early 40s and is like our brother, I have learnt a lot from him, if you play well at training, he puts you in.

"He is a guy who gives confidence to his players, who supports his players and wants us to achieve what he achieved.

"He played in SA, Amsterdam, he went to Spain, England and Portugal so there is nothing that you can tell him, he has seen it all.

"It is amazing to have him, he is a humble guy, a good guy, his communication with players is quality."

While Chawapiwa is celebrating, it is a different tale for Warriors midfielder, Ovidy Karuru, whose team, Black Leopards, was once again relegated.

Karuru scored five league goals and provided two assists.

He also contributed two goals, in the Nedbank Cup.