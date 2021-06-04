Zimbabwe: Dembare Win, Set Stage for Harare Derby

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

IF the destruction of Yadah was a display of the beauty of their side, this was an exhibition of the beast they have, in their locker.

Once again, Dynamos bagged maximum points in the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The result set up the stage nicely for Sunday's Harare Derby showdown against CAPS United.

This wasn't the vintage stuff they showed, in their 4-0 thrashing of Yadah, at the same venue, on Saturday.

But, Tonderai Ndiraya's men still managed to shoot back to the top of Group A table after ZPC Kariba defender, Collin Mujuru, helped turn an effort from teenager Bill Antonio past his own 'keeper.

This could go to the goals committee, to determine, and some will claim that, since Antonio's shot was on target, he can have the goal.

It was also a big day for Antonio's Prince Edward schoolmate, the 16-year-old Luke Musikiri, who was given the final minutes to earn his debut in the DeMbare stripes.

"Firstly, I want to say that I am happy that we managed to get the three points," said Ndiraya.

"I am happy with the result, and the way our boys worked today but, of course, I thought our performance was not really up to scratch.

"We didn't replicate the way we performed against Yadah. So, basing on that, I am a little bit disappointed, disappointed in victory, rather.

"All the same I would want to give my boys credit."

He maintained faith in the team which thrashed Yadah but, after they failed to move into second gear, Ndiraya made some changes, in the second half.

"I thought we used a lot of energy, in the last game, against Yadah. The players really wanted that game," said Ndiraya.

"The system wanted the points, so we gave everything into that game.

"I thought that really drained a lot of energy from the boys and today we didn't see the same team that we saw against Yadah.

"But, that is football, I am happy that, even under those conditions, the boys managed to get a good result."

Dynamos now have seven points, from three games.

ZPC Kariba are still winless, with two points, from three matches.

ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, felt his team paid dearly for the arrangements that have seen them shuttle to, and from their base, to fulfill the tough fixture schedule.

"We had a very good start in the first half, defensively, we were very solid, we kept them at bay, after coming into this match with very high levels of confidence, because of their 4-0 win over Yadah," he said.

"Our biggest let down, in the first half, was ball management where we were so careless, after winning the ball.

"As a result, we didn't create any meaningful chances.

"There was sloppy defending in the box and we conceded from that deflection.

"In terms of results, it was disappointing but, I think, we gave a fair account of ourselves.

"The way we are travelling is also affecting us, but it's not an excuse as such. Congratulations to Dynamos."

Teams:

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, P. Jaure, G. Murwira, F. Makarati, T. Mavhunga, S. Nyahwa, T. Chidhobha (N. Sianchali, 50th min), A. Eonde (J. Mutudza, 50th min), B. Mushunje (S. Appiah, 84th min), B. Antonio (L. Musikiri, 89th min)

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, T. Nyabinde (K. Nyamupfukudza, 85th min), M. Mekiwa, B. Mutukure, C. Mujuru, B. Juru (P. Chiramba, 69th min), S. Makawa (L. Gwerina, 88th minute), M. Demera, C. Muleya, S. Makawa, J. Sibanda (S. Gorogodyo, 69th min)