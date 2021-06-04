Zimbabwe: Seed-Co Kit Young Sables Ahead of Tie

THE Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby side, the Young Sables, have received a morale-booster, ahead of their friendly against Namibia tomorrow, after being handed kits by Seed-Co, yesterday.

The team, which is preparing for the Bathes Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, in a fortnight, received home-and-away playing kits and tracksuits to use during their adventure.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union leadership have been enjoying strong corporate support, in recent months, as sponsors warm up to their professionalism and commitment to turn around the sport.

Rugby is the country's third biggest sporting discipline, in terms of spectator support, and achievements with the Sables having made two World Cup appearances.

ZRU vice-president, Martin Shone, said they were grateful for the latest support they have received.

"We are very happy as a union and this is going a long way, in motivating the players, who are looking forward to the upcoming games," he said.

"We have been doing well and this will mean a lot to the team.

"There is a lot of work to make sure that the union functions and, without these sponsorships and partnerships, we cannot get far.

"We are grateful to Seed-Co, and all those who have come on board, to support us as a union."

Seed-Co marketing and public relations executive, Marjorie Mutemererwa, said they derived a lot of pride in partnering such associations.

"Seed Co takes its own corporate social responsibility very seriously and considers contributing to our sport as a logical step," she said.

"We have been in the game and will always be there to support.

"We are excited by the Young Sables' participation and, at this stage, we are confident that they will qualify.

"It's something special, and as Seed-Co, we felt we had to be part of these exciting times in Zimbabwean rugby.

"Sport brings us together and we are proud to be associated with a seed of courage and hope."