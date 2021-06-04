Zimbabwe: For the Third Time, Triangle Throw Away Lead

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Whawha . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

IT'S a script that is giving Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro, some sleepless nights.

His charges have failed to win all their opening three games in the Chibuku Super Cup, despite taking the lead, in all those games.

Yesterday, just like in the opening two games which they lost to Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, they took the lead against a vastly-improved Whawha, at Mandava.

Veteran forward, Russell Madamombe, rifled home a free-kick, from just outside the box, to give the Chiredzi team an early advantage.

But Xolani Ncube's 38th minute tap in ensured a share of the spoils.

"I don't want to doubt the commitment of the players, they had a good fight, but what is worrisome is the manner at which we have failed to hold on to our leads and as a coach I own up to it," said Mangwiro.

"It is not supposed to be a blame game, to any person, and I need to work on solidifying our defending and also work on our finishing because, I thought today, we had numerous chances.

"We don't want to despair, that is the work of the coach.

"The three games we have played, we have managed to score but, somehow, we have gone on to lose and draw matches and that's disappointing but I believe we can get it right."

Triangle scored first, in the opening game, through captain, Collins Dhuwa, against Ngezi Platinum Stars, but went on to lose that match, 1-3.

They were also first off the blocks against FC Platinum but they allowed the Zvishavane side to crawl back and ended up losing the showdown 1-2.

While Mangwiro has been left with a lot of soul-searching, his Whawha counterpart, Luke Jukulile Petros, is celebrating progress.

Having opened the campaign, with a 0-6 drubbing at the hands of FC Platinum, Whawha turned on a better show, even keeping a second-half clean sheet, in their 0-3 loss to Ngezi, last week.

"This is a learning curve, especially getting a point against Triangle, it is a confidence-booster, to the team," said Jukulile.

"I think I can now say we have got a starting point that we can say when we go back to work, we can start working and building our confidence.

"This was lacking, in our first two games, against FC Platinum and Ngezi Stars.

"Things are beginning to shape up but, at the end of the day, we still need to work, especially on the (players) concentration levels, especially in the early stages of the game."

Teams

Triangle: T. Mawaya, J. Mukombwe (T. Mugoniwa 78th min), M. Ngwenya, L. Mangayira, A. Chiveya, D. Mudadi, G. Bero, R. Madamombe (S. Gadzikwa 65th min), C. Dhuwa, D. Murimba (R. Matema 76th min), T. January.

Whawha: T. Chiku, R. Matutu, L. Jani, E. Mawanda, E. Muzanenamo, K. Nasama (D. Madzinga 89th min), X. Ncube, T. Giya, N. Gurende, R. Horonga (B. Maburutse 80th min), A. Matope.