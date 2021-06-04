Zimbabwe: Zvimba Communities Benefit From China Aid

Villagers in Zvimba communal lands in Mashonaland West province have benefited from life-changing development projects being implemented under China Aid.

China Aid has brought a team of Chinese agricultural experts to give technical support, in situ, to the various community development projects.

Team leader Mr Zhang Shihong recently toured pilot projects in Ward 28 accompanied by the area Councillor Andrew Chirenda and officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

Commenting about the projects during the tour, Mr Zhang said he had brought experienced experts, poultry, horticulture, fishery, mechanisation and irrigation, among others.

"This agricultural cooperation here is aimed at improving people's lives and income for small holder farmers and their families.

"We also want commercial farmers to be able to produce high quality products acceptable at Chinese up markets," said Mr Zhang.

Mr Zhang said that the Chinese Embassy initiated the programme and selected the products for export to China such as beef, pork, oranges and honey among others.

Zvimba district livestock specialist, Ms Sibusisiwe Madhiye, said 26 farmers were selected from Ward 28 and were sponsored with inputs for 1 hectare of maize for family consumption and feeding the small livestock.

"The farmers were divided into two groups, half of them doing indigenous poultry production and the other 13 doing rabbits production," said Ms Madhiye.

The fowl run and the rabbit hutch construction were all sponsored by China Aid, according to Ms Madhiye.

"So as it is all the farmers have their breed in stock and the rabbit farmers have started production and now seeking the market," said Ms Madhiye.

The Chinese also donated two incubators and hatchery for the indigenous poultry project with a capacity of 1 000 eggs as they have high hopes of spreading the programme to all parts of the district soon.

About 200 households benefited from the solar-powered water system which also services the farmers training centre at Chirimanyemba Village constructed by Zvimba Rural District Council with assistance from China Aid.

Mr Zhang commended Zimbabwe and the people for the peaceful environment prevailing in the country and the people's high literacy level.