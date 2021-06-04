Zimbabwe: Nac Partner Zlgu in Us$15 000 Tourney

4 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga and Ivan Zhakata

THE National AIDS Council will this year partner the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union, in hosting a two-day golf tournament, at Royal Harare, on August 27-29.

The partnership has a cash injection of US$15 000 towards the tournament.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament, at Royal Harare yesterday, NAC chief executive, Bernard Madzima, said the response to HIV and AIDS, as well as cancer, will strongly benefit from deliberate partnerships with corporate sectors.

"We are also aware that high level women are ordinarily missed by most HIV preventive, and cancer awareness and screening programmes, due to their work and business commitments.

"We, therefore, would like to sensitise women about the need to seek, and utilise services for HIV testing, cervical and other cancers' screening, as well as Covid-19 screening."

Sports Commission acting director general, Sebastian Garikai, said the Ladies Golf Tournament resonates with the Commission and Ministry of Sport's thrust to promote sport.

"We, therefore, need such initiatives, not just for golf, but all sports," he said.

"You will agree with me that golf is a sport for the mature.

"I am appealing to NAC, and other related entities, to roll out such a concept to all other sports, and communities, so that all our people can benefit from the advantages of participating in sports for health."

ZLGU president, Ann Nduku, said they will make sure everyone gets value for their efforts.

