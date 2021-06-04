Zimbabwe: Rusike Left Soul-Searching

4 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga-

O'MEARA Rusike says the frustrations she has endured, in her pursuit to become a professional jockey, have left her searching her soul.

The rider, who was part of the South African Jockey Academy, has taken up an internship, at the world-class Drakenstein Stud Farm, in the Western Cape, South Africa.

She will continue to race, as an apprentice jockey.

Rusike, formerly of the Zimbabwe Jockey Academy, said she is happy to have been handed this opportunity, in South Africa.

"After a lot of thought, and extensive conversations with both the Academy and my mentors, I have decided to bid farewell to my pursuit, to become a professional jockey," she said.

"I was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to complete an internship, at the world-class facility, that is Drakenstein Stud Farm in the Cape, and I have taken the opportunity with both hands.

"I have tried really hard, in fact, I have given my absolute best and it has become increasingly obvious that I will not be able to get enough rides, to qualify as a professional jockey.

"I am so excited to be able to continue working in this super industry and I am so grateful to all the people who have helped get where I am now.

"When one door closes, another door opens.

"I have moved in, settled down and have already started work in this most gorgeous place."

Drakenstein Stud Farm is a thoroughbred breeding farm in the Franschhoek Valley.

It is situated on the wine farm, L'Ormarins, on the bottom slopes of the Groot Drakenstein mountain range.

Paddocks and vines stand side by side.

