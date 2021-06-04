Liberia: National Civil Society Council Openly Declares Support for War and Economic Crimes Court

3 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — As calls for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court continue to garnered grassroots' momentum, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has become the latest to join the campaign.

The NCSCL is a conglomeration of civil society organizations across Liberia.

In a landmark statement issued on Thursday, the NCSCL, through its Chairperson, Mrs. Loretta Pope-Kai, for the first time said the time for the court was 'ripe and appropriate'.

"It is worth mentioning that the National Civil Society Council had strongly declared its full and unwavering support for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) for Liberia and the Council is engaged in consultative processes to this end," the Council announced.

It continued: "NCSCL believes the time is now ripe and appropriate to fight the culture of impunity in Liberia and put to 'an end defiant, unrepentant and remorseless' postures of alleged perpetrators of war crimes in the full glare of victims of the country's atrocities and gruesome acts of mayhems in Liberia."

The Council's call for the court was contained in the statement it released recently, where it called on the Government of Liberia to implement the series of human rights violations documented by the U.S. State Department latest human rights report on Liberia.

The Council said it has rigorously analyzed the contents of the report, and as a result quantified at least 143 human rights practices mentioned in it, some of which were gross violations.

