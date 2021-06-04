Liberia: Senate Holds Discussions Over Integrity Concerns

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie says the Senate's leadership is holding discussion on the way forward in addressing concerns by citizens and foreign partners over recent decision to elect Senator Prince Johnson to the Senate leadership.

The Senate Pro-Temp statement was in response to a question about whether the Senate was considering asking Senators Prince Johnson and Varney Sherman of Nimba and Grand Cape-Mount Counties, respectively, to recuse themselves from leadership positions due to immense pressure on the Senate.

Speaking at his regular monthly press briefing, Senator Albert Chie said, the Senate has taken note of the U.S Embassy's concern and has asked for meeting with the Embassy to hold discussion on a way forward.

Responding to questions about the Senate's position on the President's submission of the Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) report for recommendation, he said, the leadership of the Senate is looking into it and with specific interest in the credibility of the report, why some commissioners of the TRC dissented from others on the final recommendations of the report, the mandate of the TRC and what did the Accra Peace accord say.

"We are concerned about retributive justice and because of that we will look into the TRC report holistically," the Pro-Tempore said.

Last Wednesday, the United States Embassy questioned the seriousness of the Liberian Senate following the election of former warlord Prince Johnson as the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.