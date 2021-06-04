Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Wants Public Officials Declare Their Assets

3 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) calls on all public officials and those required by law to take cognizance of their obligations to declare assets as required by law.

In the issued statement, the LACC reminds all current public officials and those required by law to commence the process of declaring their assets in line with law and statutory regulations which mandate declarations and redeclarations every 3 years on the last Friday of July.

The statement hereby reminds all concerned public servants in different branches of government to commence the declarations of assets in the following manner a) those in the Executive Branch should declare at the LACC b) those in the Judiciary Branch should declare to the Clerk of the Supreme Court while c) the members of the Legislature should declare respectively to both the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

In other developments, The LACC says it takes note of reports in the press regarding 4-year old (2015-2017) GAC Audits of the LACC which cover a 4-year period ending with the 2017 fiscal year.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.