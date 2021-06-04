Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Wants Public Officials Declare Their Assets

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) calls on all public officials and those required by law to take cognizance of their obligations to declare assets as required by law.

In the issued statement, the LACC reminds all current public officials and those required by law to commence the process of declaring their assets in line with law and statutory regulations which mandate declarations and redeclarations every 3 years on the last Friday of July.

The statement hereby reminds all concerned public servants in different branches of government to commence the declarations of assets in the following manner a) those in the Executive Branch should declare at the LACC b) those in the Judiciary Branch should declare to the Clerk of the Supreme Court while c) the members of the Legislature should declare respectively to both the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

In other developments, The LACC says it takes note of reports in the press regarding 4-year old (2015-2017) GAC Audits of the LACC which cover a 4-year period ending with the 2017 fiscal year.