Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to One China Policy

Monrovia — The Government of the Republic of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have signed the handover and acceptance Certificates for the 6th term of China-Aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technological Assistance Project to Liberia.

Making a special remark at the signing ceremony, Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended profound thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China for the support rendered the Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technological Assistance Project; as well as for the numerous contributions China has rendered towards the reconstruction and development of Liberia.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Kemayah signed on behalf of Liberia while Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Ren Yissheng signed for his Government.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the signing ceremony took place Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the minister's Conference Room on the 4th floor of the Foreign Ministry.

While expressing delight over the signing, Ambassador Kemayah stated "We are particularly pleased, Mr. Ambassador that this project from its inception to current, created an opportunity for capacity building for 900 Liberian youths.

The Minister also indicated that Liberia is looking forward to more of such support in relations to youth empowerment and youth development.

"When we create opportunity for our youths, we will be doing a lot towards nation building; we will be supporting His Excellency, the President of Liberia's vision towards poverty reduction", he noted.

Ambassador Kemayah said it is a necessary imperative to create opportunities for youth development and youth empowerment, adding youths are at the core of decision making for this Country in terms of its national development agenda.

He then used the occasion to reaffirm to the Government of the People's Republic of China Liberia's unwavering commitment as a Government towards the One China Policy.

"The One China Policy is a policy that we reaffirmed our commitment to, as a country, through legislation, which makes it a Law; and we are pleased to state that this administration led by Dr. George Manneh Weah, remains committed to upholding the One China Policy", the Dean of the Cabinet stressed.

The Liberian Foreign Minister indicated that China and Liberia have come a long way and that Liberia looks forward to see how the two nations can continue to collaborate for the realization of landmark projects approved previously by the two countries.

"In Liberia, we experience temporary setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as this world is making gains, we see many doors being opened; it is our call for us to consolidate efforts towards the realizations of those projects."