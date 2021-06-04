Tanzania: PCCB Holds Manji for Third Day

TANZANIA's billionaire Yusuf Manji is being held for questioning for the third-day by the anti-corruption watchdog-Tanzania Prevention and Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in connection with dubious purchase of shares of Tigo Tanzania as well as tax evasion.

PCCB Director General Salum Hamduni confirmed Thursday that the business magnet has been it the authority's custody since July 1 when he was arrested at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The Director General said, the businessman is also being interrogated in connection with his Quality Group's involvement regarding the revenues of Young African Football Club.