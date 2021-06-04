Cameroon: Situation in the NW/SW Regions - Cameroon, Britain Discuss Peace Mechanisms

This was during an audience Minister Felix Mbayu granted the British High Commissioner on June 2, 2021.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, received in audience the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure on June 2, 2021 during which both personalities discussed the ongoing situation in the North West and South West Regions of the country. In the course of the about 60 minutes audience, the Minister and the British High Commissioner talked about the importance of continuous efforts to reduce violence in the affected regions.

Talking to reporters after the audience, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure said besides discussing the security context in the two regions, they examined bilateral relations and the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). "I had a great conversation with the Minister Delegate. We covered a wide range of subjects including the Commonwealth, the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. We talked about the importance of reducing violence and redressing the situation of the people in the affected regions," he said.

On the Commonwealth, the British diplomat said "We talked about our continued long collaboration and the work that we hope to do in the next coming Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting."

Minister Felix Mbayu used the opportunity to present to the British High Commissioner who is still new in Cameroon the efforts and different mechanisms put in place by government in view of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Cameroon and Britain, both being members of the Commonwealth, cooperate in several domains to encompass traditional and contemporary challenges. Local governance, peace and security, climate change and environmental protection, social development and the empowerment and inclusion of women and youths, sports, education (scholarship), innovation and technology, amongst others are some of the spheres in which the two countries collaborate.