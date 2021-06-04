Cameroon: Cooperation - Two Diplomats At Star Building

3 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in separate audiences yesterday June 2, 2021 held talks with the new EU Ambassador and British High Commissioner to Cameroon.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 had separate discussions with the new European Union Ambassador to Cameroon , Philippe Van Damme and the new High Commissioner of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Cameroon, Dr Christian Dennys-McClure.

The European Union Ambassador, Philippe Van Damme who has been working in Cameroon for six weeks said that during the courtesy visit with the Prime Minister, they discussed the status of the partnership between Cameroon and the European Union, its limits, ambitions and the nature which is increasingly deepening. Talking to the press after their discussions, the EU Ambassador disclosed that he used the occasion to inform the Prime Minister of the session of the structured political dialogue between Cameroon and the European Union that will take place today, June 3, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde. He said the dialogue will serve as an occasion to exchange information and views on issues of national and international interests. During the session, they would in a constructive manner discuss topics intended to deepen relations in the political, security and trade domains. As for current relations between Cameroon and the European Union, Philippe Van Damme said they were very good and the EU intends to continue deepening them.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.