Cameroon: Cooperation - Two Diplomats At Star Building

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in separate audiences yesterday June 2, 2021 held talks with the new EU Ambassador and British High Commissioner to Cameroon.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 had separate discussions with the new European Union Ambassador to Cameroon , Philippe Van Damme and the new High Commissioner of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Cameroon, Dr Christian Dennys-McClure.

The European Union Ambassador, Philippe Van Damme who has been working in Cameroon for six weeks said that during the courtesy visit with the Prime Minister, they discussed the status of the partnership between Cameroon and the European Union, its limits, ambitions and the nature which is increasingly deepening. Talking to the press after their discussions, the EU Ambassador disclosed that he used the occasion to inform the Prime Minister of the session of the structured political dialogue between Cameroon and the European Union that will take place today, June 3, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde. He said the dialogue will serve as an occasion to exchange information and views on issues of national and international interests. During the session, they would in a constructive manner discuss topics intended to deepen relations in the political, security and trade domains. As for current relations between Cameroon and the European Union, Philippe Van Damme said they were very good and the EU intends to continue deepening them.