Nigeria: Imo PDP Asks Uzodimma to Resign Over Insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State yesterday asked the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to resign over escalated insecurity in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, the PDP chairman in the state, Mr. Charles Ugwu, said that the crisis in the state had shown that the governor had no answer to the spate of killings in the state.

The party also called for a holistic investigation into the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, in the state, on Sunday morning.

Ugwu said that the All Progressives Congress-led government lacked the capacity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the people of the state.

"Governor Hope Uzodimma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo State. This has become necessary in view of the evident lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State to guarantee the safety of the people of the state," he said.

The PDP chairman said that the opposition party was alarmed at the continued escalation of the militarisation of the state and mass arrest and alleged killing of the youths of the state.

Ugwu said that PDP was worried at the ongoing intimidation and harassment of youths of the state and "the attendant reciprocal and retaliatory attacks, burning down of police stations, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission."

He said, "Our party finds it too worrisome that innocent civilians are mowed down daily, security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder, and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP.

"The PDP, Imo State, wishes to use this medium to solemnly extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have fallen to the senseless and avoidable carnage going on in the state."