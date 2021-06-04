Tanzania: Govt to Spend 1bn/ - to Improve Water Supply in Geita

THE government has allocated a total of 1bn/- to boost water supply in Geita region during the fiscal year of 2021/22.

Deputy Minister for Water, Maryprisca Mahundi said in Dodoma on Thursday that the project will benefit villagers in Nkome, Mchangani, Katome, Nyamboge, Nzera and Rwezera villages. Other villages include, Mnyala, Ihanamilo, Nyambaya, Nyakazaze, Itale, Njingami, Lukaya, Chelameno, Bugando, Igate, Bweya, Idosero and Nyarubanga.

She said work include the construction of a water treatment plant and pumping station (booster), a 70 km distribution line, constructing of water storage tanks as well as the construction of water points.