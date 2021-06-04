Tanzania: TCAA Goes Digital On Airspace Permits

TANZANIA Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) on Thursday launched an online system for foreign registered aircrafts to apply for permits.

The authority says the new system is more efficient and time serving. It also provides a best platform for monitoring revenue collection.

"The system will cut short time spent processing applications to a maximum of two hours from the current 48 hours," TCAA Director General, Hamza Johari announced.

The electronic system would also act as a simplified platform for interactions with customers and TCAA, where it provides timely information regarding permit issuance and amount to be charged and payment procedures.