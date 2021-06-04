Nigeria: 32 Players for N1.2 Million Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge

4 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

In less than two weeks after the national championship was held in Lagos, 32 table tennis players (16 men and 16 women) across the country will converge at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium on June 12 to compete in the N1.2m Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge prize money.

The one-day tournament is being organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) with technical support from the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA).

The aim is to sustain the momentum generated at the just concluded 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships.

Two of the best female table tennis players in the country, Fatimo Bello of G20 and Bose Odusanya of Lagos will continue their rivalry at the tournament.

Bello who has been unbeaten this year in all competitions having won the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo, Aso Cup Championship in Abuja and the NTTF National Championships in Lagos will be aiming to continue her dominance against Odusanya who is the only player to have beaten Bello in the team event of the National Championships.

Having put the disappointment of the National Championships behind them, Taiwo Mati of Ondo and Azeez Solanke of G20 will be aiming to avenge their final and semi-final losses to Rilwan Akanbi.

Among the stars listed for the championships is 2020 National Sports Festival Champion, Amadi Omeh of Ondo State as well as David Fayele of Lagos.

Also in the list of invited players is the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender silver medalist Usman Okanlawon as well as national cadet champions, Samuel Boboye of Bayelsa and Hope Uduaka of Cross River.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.