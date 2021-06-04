Malawi: Former APM Security Aide Chisale Commends President Chakwera for Visiting Soldiers in Training

4 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Clad in full military gear, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera became the first President of the Republic to witness a field military training for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldiers in the thick bushes of Luwawa Forest in Mzimba on Thursday, June 3, 2021, drawing praises from a retired soldier and former security aide to the immediate past President Peter Mutharika.

President Chakwera, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, was accompanied by MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe and other high-ranking MDF during the tour. The President told the soldiers he had decided to visit them in training to offer them moral support and encouragement.

"I also want to send a strong message to Malawians that as President, I have greater trust and confidence in our men and women in uniform and that all Malawians must have trust and confidence in our soldiers," he said after the visit.

In reaction to the President's visit, former President Mutharika's security aide, Paulosi Norman Chisale commended President Chakwera for "providing the much-needed moral support to the MDF soldiers as they continue to carry out their constitutional duty of protecting the country from foreign aggression and their valuable involvement in social and economic development work across the country".

A retired soldier himself, Norman Chisale said that the President's visit was a demonstration of genuine political will at the highest level of government, which will go a long way in boosting the morale of soldiers not only at the training site but across the country.

Speaking in an interview in Lilongwe on Thursday, the former presidential security aide noted that this was the first time a Head of State had visited soldiers in military combat training in Malawi and this was in itself "historical".

He expressed optimism that the President's gesture had instilled a greater sense of confidence in MDF soldiers. He said that it would therefore significantly enhance their commitment to not only protecting the country from direct and indirect foreign threat but also their noble participation in maintaining peace and stability in the SADC region and on the entire continent.

"Let's detach this visit from the usual politicking; our soldiers need such a morale booster and the visit by the President could not have come at a better time than now when he is advocating for a New Malawi where everyone enjoys equal opportunities.

"What this visit meant was that the valuable contribution and sacrifices that our soldiers make in defending and developing this country do not go unnoticed by the Highest Office in the land. I would encourage the President to frequently undertake such visits, especially that he in the Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force," said Chisale, urging all Malawians to respect soldiers and appreciate the security role that they play in saving lives.

President Chakwera visited Luwawa Forest where 1,390 basic soldiers are being trained together with 20 Platoon Commanders and 29 Company Commanders. The Head of State later toured the MDF battle group artillery gun line and the military defensive position trenches.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.