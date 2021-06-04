Nigeria: Soyinka Distances Self From Separatist Agitators

4 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has distanced himself from statements making the rounds on social media, suggesting that he supported the agitation for the Yoruba Nation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the laureate urged the general public to ignore the utterances of those he described as "contemptible interlopers" who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.

The statement added that Professor Soyinka does not express his opinions on national issues on social media except through print media.

"For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp, or other offerings of Social Media. Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media," the statement partly reads.

