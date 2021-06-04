Sierra Leone: Dauda Blaq for APC Diaspora Youth Leader

Dauda Blaq Kamara, one of the All People's Congress (APC) party strong members based in the United States, has on Thursday 27th May, 2021 declared his intention to lead the APC diaspora youth across Europe.

He made the declaration during the commissioning of three renovated and furnished facilities including the National Youth League Secretariat, party registration office and diaspora office at the APC party headquarter, Railway Line in Freetown.

He told the gathering that he spent 117 million Leones to undertake the project.

Dauda Blaq disclosed that he started his developmental project in in Sierra Leone before he left the country for the US in 2011,adding that he is developmentally oriented hence he chooses politics as a channel to achieve his goal.

He explained that he had led a youth organisation in Sierra Leone which motivated him to move for the diaspora youth.

Dauda Blaq said he has served the APC diaspora in so many capacities, but this time around vying for the youth leadership.

He continues that when he visited Sierra Leone in 2018 during the general elections, he noticed that his community, Fullah Town, lacked facilities like good roads, pipe borne water among others, and that he ensured that he facilitated the provision of those facilities.

"I want everyone to know that the APC party is a grass root party, so am calling for oneness; if we want to come back to power come 2023.I have been in the APC party for so long. We should support the elders for them to have a peaceful retirement," he urged.

Dauda Blaq called on the youth to push for the party to regain back its lost glory, and advised them to help one another and be focused on what they are doing and be united.

Giving brief background about the project, National Campaign Manager for Dauda Blaq, Martha Koroma, said the project started on the 15th December, 2020, when the disable wing of the party called and informed her that their office was not equip and that they were unable to climb the main hall whenever they have program.

She continues that after informing Dauda Blaq about the condition of the disables, he sent some money for her to renovate and furnish their office, adding that on the 21st March, 2021, she visited the party's registration office and during her visit the office was not in good condition, so she also informed Dauda who later provided her $500 to start the project.

She said Dauda is a man of his words and that he is ready to give his life for the youth, thus describing him as a blessing to the APC party and his community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chairman of the APC Canadian branch, John Shone Samura, said the voice of the diaspora is the backbone of the APC party and that they were in Sierra Leone because of Dauda Blaq.

He said the diaspora is an entity that will always be part of the party and that they are the grassroot of the party.

He said there should be no more identity politics in the APC party, but grass root politics because the party is not a religious or tribal organisation, but rather a political party representing everyone in the country.

Samura said their visit in Sierra Leone was to let people know that they were not left alone.

Secretary General of APC party, Amb. Osman Foday Yansaneh, thanked the diaspora for the support given to the party, noting that the diaspora will be the primary contributors for the party to come back to power in 2023.

He said from 2018 to now the party has lost most of their members, adding that the diaspora should not forget about the electricity and wash facilities within the party office.

"Before 2022 we want to take all APC matter out from court, so we need reconciliation, unity, and peace among us come 2022-2023 general elections," he said.