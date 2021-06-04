Sierra Leone: Alleged Housebreaker to Face Trial At the High Court

2 June 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Ronald Coker, 18 years, was on Monday, 31st May, 2021, at the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 sent to the High Court to stand trial over allegation of house breaking and Larceny.

Police alleged that the accused on Thursday 10th December, 2020, at No. 46B Leicester Road in Freetown, broke into and entered the dwelling house of Leonard Johnson and stole plethora of items amounting to over fourteen million Leones (Le 14,000,000/00) property of one Mariama Johnson.

Some of the items include, but not limited to 10 "gara" tie dye materials, 15 assorted women's clothes, gold colour plate necklace, six men trousers, and ten pair earrings.

Police slammed one count charge of house breaking and Larceny contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916 against the accused.

Before committing the matter, Magistrate Sahr Kekura noted that Coker, at the start of the case, was not asked to take a plea because the Court was doing a preliminary investigation into the allegation brought before the Court against him.

He also disclosed that the prosecution led four witnesses who were duly cross-examined.

He revealed that Coker, while he was at the police station made a confessional statement to the police that he did steal the items.

"Based on the evidence adduced before the Court, and the confession which Coker made to the police, I am convinced that Coker has a case to answer at the High Court. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court where Coke will stand trial," he said.

While the matter was being committed, Coker, when he was asked if he would want to call witness or add to his statement or call witness. He responded that he will like to add to his statement, give evidence, but will not call any witness.

Coker will be duly informed as to the date of the start of his trial at the High Court. Fortunately for Coker, he had been placed on bail before the committal.

Sergeant Dwight Marcathy is prosecuting the matter, but Coker was not represented by a lawyer in court.

