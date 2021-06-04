Sierra Leone: 4 Discharged for Want of Prosecution

After they had spent one year six months in prison, four accused persons, Salieu Dominic Conteh, Shaka Kamara, Santigie Bangura and Saidu Bangura, were on Tuesday discharged by Justice Ivan Ansumana Sesay, presiding at the Siaka Steven High Court in Freetown, for want of prosecution.

The four accused persons were initially before the judge on one count of murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone, but the charge was later reduced to manslaughter.

It was alleged that the accused persons on Thursday 25th April, 2019, in Freetown, murdered one Abu Sesay.

The accused persons were represented by Lawyer Ibrahim Tommy.

When the matter was mentioned in court, Lawyer Tommy stated that, while the accused persons were in court no witnesses were in court to ascertain what was alleged.

Addressing the Bench on the status of the matter, the state counsel, J. S Tucker, said the witnesses were yet to show up to testify in respect of the matter.

J. S Tucker continued that they have considered the information of the pathologist and forensic expert, Dr. Owizz Koroma, which, according to him, will address the court as to the evidence of the cause of death of the deceased.

He said they have made several attempts to get him to court to tender his findings about the deceased, but that he was not available.

Responding to the address of the state counsel, Justice Sesay said in the absence of the death certificate, the court will practically find it impossible to link the accused persons to the allegation before him.

"I Justice Ivan Sesay therefore concludes that in the circumstance, the court has no option but to discharge the accused persons for want of prosecution," he said.