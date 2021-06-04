Tanzania: Mtwara Authorities Starts Demolishing Sabasaba Market

AUTHORITIES in Mtwara municipality on Thursday demolished the Sabasaba central market in a new twist to ensure all traders use the recently built Chuno market.

The exercise, according to eye witness started Wednesday night and involved pulling down all structures used by traders hesitating to relocate to the modern marketplace.

Initially, some traders opposed the new decision on grounds that they had signed lease agreement with structure owners spanning to over ten years using the Sabasaba market.

Reports and pictures obtained showed Thursday auxiliary police blocking entrance to the market and an ongoing demolition exercise.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Marco Gaguti insisted traders must relocate to the 5.3bn/- worth new market. It was not clear other challenges pushing traders to take a back seat in moving to the new location but Mtwara Municipal Executive Director, Emmanuel Mwaigobeko said the new market does not provide loophole for some traders to exercise witchcraft.