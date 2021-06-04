Tanzania: Mtwara Authorities Starts Demolishing Sabasaba Market

3 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi in Mtwara

AUTHORITIES in Mtwara municipality on Thursday demolished the Sabasaba central market in a new twist to ensure all traders use the recently built Chuno market.

The exercise, according to eye witness started Wednesday night and involved pulling down all structures used by traders hesitating to relocate to the modern marketplace.

Initially, some traders opposed the new decision on grounds that they had signed lease agreement with structure owners spanning to over ten years using the Sabasaba market.

Reports and pictures obtained showed Thursday auxiliary police blocking entrance to the market and an ongoing demolition exercise.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Marco Gaguti insisted traders must relocate to the 5.3bn/- worth new market. It was not clear other challenges pushing traders to take a back seat in moving to the new location but Mtwara Municipal Executive Director, Emmanuel Mwaigobeko said the new market does not provide loophole for some traders to exercise witchcraft.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.