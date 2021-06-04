Tanzania: NEC Announces Voting Date for Konde By-Election

THE National Electoral Commission has announced the timetable for the by-elections of Konde Constituency in Micheweni District, North Pemba Region and 6 Wards in Tanzania mainland.

Konde constituency's by-election follows the death of its legislator Khatibu Said Haji. NEC said it has received official letter from the National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai stating the seat was vacant.

NEC's Director of Elections, Dr Wilson Mahera announced July 18th this year as voting date.

"The Commission received a letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, who, in accordance with section 37 (3) of the National Electoral Act, Chapter 343, has notified the Commission of a vacancy in the Konde Constituency, Micheweni District, North Pemba Region," said Dr. Mahera.

NEC also confirmed another letter from the Minister of State in the President's Office (PO-RALG), Ummy Mwlimu over six wards in Tanzania Mainland that are vacant.

The Wards includes, Mbagala Central Ward in Temeke, Diringish Ward in Kiteto, Mitesa Ward in Masasi and Gare Ward in Lushoto district.

Others are Mchemo Ward in Newala, and Chona Ward in Ushetu District, Shinyanga Region.

Preparations for the elections have already been made and candidates will start collecting their forms from 21 to 27th of June this year and on the 27th candidates will be nominated.

Dr. Mahera said that the election campaign in Konde constituency and the six Ward will begin on the 28th of June 2021 and end on the 17th of July and the elections will be held on the 18th of July 2021.

He said that Commission had already informed the Political Parties by letter about the existence of the by-elections and reminded them to adhere to the rules, regulations, electoral code, guidelines and directions of the Commission throughout the election period