Tanzania: PM Clarifies Export of Mineral Concentrates

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Thursday the mineral concentrates being exported from the country have followed all the required procedures including payments.

He announced in the National Assembly refuting claims that some mineral concentrates are being shipped out of the country without paying the required fee to the state.

Msalala MP, Iddi Kassim Idd (CCM) had demanded the government to explain regarding containers witnessed recently being transported from Bulyanghulu to the port in Dar es Salaam despites the government ban on mineral concentrate exports.

"All the containers currently being shipped, have already been cleared and the amount deposited to the government accounts," he responded during the morning session of direct question to the prime minister in the parliament. "There is no need to be angry," he added the buyer had the right to use any means to export the mineral concentrate.

Tanzania banned exports of mineral concentrate between 2017-2018, seizing more that 300 containers at the Dar es Salaam port on allegation of fraud.

He said the government needed to set up a special system and procedure that would allow export of such minerals but with the government benefiting from the exports.