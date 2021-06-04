Tanzania: PM Clarifies Export of Mineral Concentrates

3 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Thursday the mineral concentrates being exported from the country have followed all the required procedures including payments.

He announced in the National Assembly refuting claims that some mineral concentrates are being shipped out of the country without paying the required fee to the state.

Msalala MP, Iddi Kassim Idd (CCM) had demanded the government to explain regarding containers witnessed recently being transported from Bulyanghulu to the port in Dar es Salaam despites the government ban on mineral concentrate exports.

"All the containers currently being shipped, have already been cleared and the amount deposited to the government accounts," he responded during the morning session of direct question to the prime minister in the parliament. "There is no need to be angry," he added the buyer had the right to use any means to export the mineral concentrate.

Tanzania banned exports of mineral concentrate between 2017-2018, seizing more that 300 containers at the Dar es Salaam port on allegation of fraud.

He said the government needed to set up a special system and procedure that would allow export of such minerals but with the government benefiting from the exports.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.