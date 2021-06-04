Tanzania: Rwandair to Ferry Fish Fillets From Mwanza

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has tasked the joint permanent commission between Tanzania and Rwanda to ensure fish fillets from the country's northwestern city-Mwanza are exported by the Rwanda's national carrier-RwandAir.

It was not immediately established whether there were hiccups faced by the Rwandan airline in ferrying fish to overseas markets, especially Europe. The European Union accounts for over 50 percent of all chilled fish fillets exported from Tanzania.

RwandAir announced early last year that it had secured the deal to transport cargo from Mwanza airport to Brussels, Belgium. Details from the Ministry of Works and Transport shows until mid-last year a total of 147 metric tonnes of fish fillet ware export through the Mwanza airport.

In her meeting with President Paul Kagame special envoy and Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta, the president said the JPC must meet to strengthen transportation of fish fillets from Mwanza.

She wanted the commission to also discuss and streamline implementation of the standard gauge railway project connecting Kigali's city to Isaka town in Tanzania as efforts to easy movement of goods especially from the Dar es Salaam port.

Rwanda's President on Thursday wrote to President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressing his country's readiness to further relations and cooperation ties with the east African neighboring country.

President Kagame's special envoy, expressed condolences following the untimely death of President John Magufuli in March this year and also conglaturated the president for assuming the Presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Kagame assured that his country was is calm and pushing forward development agenda. He prioritized cooperation on implementing the 80 megawatts Rusumo Hydropower project, the standard gauge railway connecting Kigali city (Rwanda) to Isaka town (Tanzania) to easy movements of goods to and from the Dar es Salaam port.

President Samia, however, instructed the commission to speed up the construction of inland dry port terminal at Isaka in Mwanza.