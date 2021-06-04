Tanzania: Mwakinyo Earns Abu Top Spot After Impressive Win

3 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's prominent professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, has been ranked at the top in the African Boxing Union (ABU) Super Welterweight division.

Mwakinyo also is ranked number 45 by BoxRec following his recent knockout (KO) win over Antonio Mayala of Angola. Their bout was organised by Jackson Group Sports. BoxRec is a website dedicated to holding updated records of both male and female professional and amateur boxers in the world.

Earlier, Mwakinyo was not ranked top in the ABU because of not featuring in a number of boxing events sanctioned by the African boxing governing body.

Mwakinyo, who holds the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Welterweight title, was previously ranked 55 by BoxRec, but now is ranked 45 out of 1,562 boxers in the world.

As per rankings, Wale Omotoso of Nigeria is the first contender and is followed by Ghanaian Patrick Allotey and South African Roarke Knap.

Also, in the top five are Emmany Kalombo of DR Congo and Nigerian Samuel Nmomah. Other boxers as per the rankings are Brandon Tysse of South Africa, Habib Ahmed (Ghana), Simon Dlala (South Africa), Emile Kalekuzi (DRC), King Davidson (Nigeria), Dodzi Kemeh (Ghana), Yassine Aallam (Morocco), Nkululeko Mhlongo (South Africa) and Nigerian Sule Olagbade.

Mwakinyo said he still wants to move forward in the game by fighting for the world's titles under major sanctioning organisations like WBC, WBA, IBF and others. "I'm inspired by my ranking and I have to prove my worth in my next fights," said Mwakinyo. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Jackson Group Sports CEO Kelvin Twissa said it is a great achievement for the boxer and they are very proud of other boxers' successes.

