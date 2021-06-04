Tanzania: Simba Face Ruvu Shooting in Vpl Match

Dar es Salaam — Defending champions Simba today target to take revenge on Ruvu Shooting in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region. The encounter has been scheduled to start from 4pm and victory for Simba means they will keep stretching their lead in the league and have taken revenge on their opponents.

Ruvu Shooting won 1-0 over Simba in the first leg on October 26 last year at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium thanks to Fullzulu Maganga's goal in the 36th minute. The Coast Region side finished the match with 10 players after Shaaban Msala's sent off for fouling one of Simba's players.

Simba are now at the top with 64 points from 26 matches while Ruvu Shooting are placed 10th with 27 points from 29 games. Simba's traditional rivals, Yanga, are placed second with 61 points from 29 matches while Azam FC are third with 60 points from 30 matches and Biashara Mara United are fourth with 45 points from 30 matches respectively.

The fifth position is held by Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) with 41 points from 29 matches. Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said they target victory in the encounter in order to regain their winning streak in the league.

Ruvu Shooting failed to record victories in their past three matches as they lost 3-1 to Kagera Sugar, 2-0 to Mbeya City and 1-0 to Tanzania Prisons. "We are facing an uphill task against Simba in tomorrow's (today) match. However, we have prepared well for the game and hopefully we will outshine Simba," said Mkwasa.

He said the game is very important to them in order to improve their chances in the league standings.