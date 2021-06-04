South Africa/Egypt: Notoane Names 25-Man Squad to Face Egypt in Two Friendly Matches.

4 June 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa U23 Men's Olympic team coach David Notoane has named a 25-member squad to play their Egyptian U23 Men's Olympic counterparts in two friendly matches on 10 and 13 June 2021 in Cairo.

The Egypt camp was secured following the cancellation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tournament that was scheduled to take place from 5-11 June 2021 but called off due to Covid-19 complications.

Despite the cancellation of the UAE tournament, Notoane expressed his excitement at securing the two games against Egypt as the Tokyo Olympics Games edge closer.

"We are disappointed with the cancellation of the UAE tournament because it was an exciting prospect but I am happy that we got to secure two games against our North African brothers Egypt," said Notoane.

"We made some changes to the squad that was going to the UAE because with the Premier Soccer League only completing on Saturday, 5 June 2021 we will have all the selected players available," noted Notoane.

Notoane is expected to announce his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

SELECTED PLAYERS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES AGAINST EGYPT ON 10 and 13 JUNE 2021

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

2. Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs FC)

3. Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

DEFENDERS:

4. Tercious Malepe (FC Minaj,Ukraine)

5. Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC)

6. Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs FC)

7. Luke Fleurs (SupersSport United)

8. Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC)

9. Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City FC)

10. Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy FC)

11. Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

12. Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS FC, Sweden)

13. Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade (Portugal)

14. Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

15. Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria FC)

16. Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

17. Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga FC,Portugal)

18. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

19. Rowan Human (Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam FC,Israel)

20. Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Swallows FC)

FORWARDS:

21. Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)

22. Luther Singh (FC Pacos de Ferreira,Portugal)

23. Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

24. Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimares FC,Portugal)

25. Liam Jordan (FC Helsingor,Denmark)

