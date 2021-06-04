Tanzania: National ICT Centre Planned for Dodoma

THE Tanzania Commission for Information, Communications and Technology plans to establish a national and five zonal centres to serve Tanzanian ICT practitioners and ensure technology grows in the country.

The Acting ICT Commission Director General, Eng Samson Mwela said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that zonal centres will work closely with the national centre and will have their offices in Dar es Salaam (for coast zone), Dodoma (central), Arusha (northern), Mwanza (western) and Mbeya (southern).

The zonal centres will cater for youths and small entrepreneurs, he explained.

Having technological centres spread countrywide will also create an environment that will attract investments in many parts of Tanzania, he explained.

"Our aim in implementing this programme is to decentralise services to reach more people countrywide and create a national technological base.

Further, we want to ensure young people, small entrepreneurs are acquainted with doing business using modern technologies and more importantly ensure our people use technologies and systems that are home-grown.

The foreign technologies we are using are very expensive," he said. He said in each zone centre there will be a 'soft centre' that will promote innovations.

The commission will work together with ministries, tertiary institutions, vocational centres, the commission for science and technology and the private sector.

Mr Mwenda also revealed plans for establishing a national workshop for servicing and repairing software equipment and devices