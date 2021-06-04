Tanzania: Basketball Dar to Elect New Leaders July 10

3 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

THE Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD) will conduct General Election on July 10th this year, the Electoral Committee has announced.

An official from Electoral Committee Gosbert Boniface said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations for election are on top gear.

Boniface said: "We are glad to announce that BD is set to conduct the election on July 10th this year... preparations are going on well ready to start the process."

He said that nomination forms for those wishing to contest for different positions will begin to be issued on June 4th, this year, while deadline to submit filled forms is set on June 14th, this year.

Boniface said that nomination forms will be available at the temporary electoral committee office at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He named the leadership positions to be vied for in accordance with the association constitution as that of chairman, vice-chairman and the secretary general.

Boniface added that there will also be nine commission posts which include a financial commission, planning and development, technical and competitions, women's development, players with disabilities and special needs, referees development, sports medicine, teacher / coach development as well as children and school sports development commission.

According to Boniface, fee for the three top positions is set to be a 100,000/-, while for those who will vie for commissions positions fee is pegged at 50,000/-.

He noted that the screening for contestant will be held on June 26th, this year at the Uhuru Stadium, insisting that all candidates will be required to arrive without fail with actual professional certificates.

Boniface added that on July 1st this year, the committee will announce the cleared names to run for different positions while appeals and objections will be decided between July 2-5 this year.

"All members and clubs that are eligible to make vote will be required to complete all required formalities that include to register on the voter club membership form, which will be posted outside the polling station," he added.

