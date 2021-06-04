Tanzania: Yanga Reinstate Patrick As Legal, Membership Director

YOUNG Africans leadership has reinstated advocate Simon Patrick in his position of Legal and Club Membership Director, the club said yesterday.

Advocate Patrick was suspended by club Executive Committee on November 17th, last year to pave way for investigation on allegations levelled against him.

Yanga formed an independent committee to investigate the allegations that were levelled against Patrick, which include sabotage on Bernard Morrison's transfer saga.

Patrick was accused of illegally withdrawing a case filed by the club at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

He was also accused of meeting one of the rival club leaders in Dar es Salaam on October 20th last year.

According to a statement released yesterday and signed by Chairman Mshindo Msolla, advocate Patrick has been cleared of the allegations with immediate effect from May 30th 2021.

"The report from independent committee appointed by Excom to probe the allegations has cleared all allegations raised against advocate Simon Patrick," said Msolla in his statement.

Msolla asked all Yanga fans and members to give full support to Patrick, for him to carry on his club obligations effectively and efficiently.

Patrick was appointed as club's acting Secretary General following the sacking of David Luhago in mid-June last year.