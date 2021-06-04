Tanzania: Yanga Reinstate Patrick As Legal, Membership Director

3 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YOUNG Africans leadership has reinstated advocate Simon Patrick in his position of Legal and Club Membership Director, the club said yesterday.

Advocate Patrick was suspended by club Executive Committee on November 17th, last year to pave way for investigation on allegations levelled against him.

Yanga formed an independent committee to investigate the allegations that were levelled against Patrick, which include sabotage on Bernard Morrison's transfer saga.

Patrick was accused of illegally withdrawing a case filed by the club at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

He was also accused of meeting one of the rival club leaders in Dar es Salaam on October 20th last year.

According to a statement released yesterday and signed by Chairman Mshindo Msolla, advocate Patrick has been cleared of the allegations with immediate effect from May 30th 2021.

"The report from independent committee appointed by Excom to probe the allegations has cleared all allegations raised against advocate Simon Patrick," said Msolla in his statement.

Msolla asked all Yanga fans and members to give full support to Patrick, for him to carry on his club obligations effectively and efficiently.

Patrick was appointed as club's acting Secretary General following the sacking of David Luhago in mid-June last year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.