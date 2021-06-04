Tanzania: Samia Demands Creativity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has demanded creativity and hard work from Regional Commissioners (RCs) and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs), for the country to attain development and economic growth it envisions.

She said they should also be the champions of the industrialisation drive being implemented by the government with the aim of boosting national economy, creating employment and value addition to the raw materials being produced in the country.

President Samia made the statement yesterday at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, shortly after swearing-in 11 newly appointed RASs.

They were sworn in together with the Minister of State, President's Office without Portfolio, Mr George Mkuchika.

"RASs are the heads of public services at the regional level, they also provide a link between the local government authorities and central government, I expect them to be creative and dedicate all their efforts in pushing forward the country's development agenda," she said.

Equally, the Head of State called on the appointees to properly supervise implementation of development projects in their areas of administration, especially by adhering to the laws of the land and guiding principles instead of applying unnecessary force to collect government taxes.

In a list of new RASs President Samia considered gender parity with a number of women being increased to 46 per cent against 54 per cent of men.

President Samia noted that she had increased the number of the female RASs because they have the ability to perform better as men, adding that the government has high trust in them.

"I believe that they will work hard, they shouldn't be considered as women but appointees, who are there to push and supervise implementation of development projects in their areas," she explained.

Going forward, Ms Samia maintained that she would continue appointing various leaders to different posts regardless one being in the opposition party, so long as one is capable of bringing development.

However, she warned against gender discrimination among the appointees, insisting that they should love and respect each other for the greater interest of the country and national development.

"You have to work on challenges facing Tanzanians in your areas of administration... we will be watching you closely," she told the RCs and RASs present at the event.

In another development, the Head of State disclosed the reason behind her recent promotions of two Police Officers to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

They are Camilius Wambura, who was appointed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Hamad Khamis Hamad, who was also appointed the Commissioner for Finance and Logistics of the Tanzania Police Force.

President Samia said she had appointed Wambura the new DCI due to his outstanding performance on his previous posts in the police force.

"Wambura has enough experience in the investigation department docket under police force, also, he has done a good job when he briefly worked as the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, I hope he will maintain the spirit on his new post," she explained.

Adding, "Likewise, to Mr Hamad who is the Commissioner for Finance and Logistics, I went through his Curriculum Vitae (CV)... it is good and impressing".

A list of new RASs who took oath of office and assigned posts by the President included Ambassador Batilda Buriani (Shinyanga), Rodrick Mpogolo (Katavi) and Dorothy Mwaluko (Singida).

Others are Dr Athumani Kihamia (Arusha) Eng Mwanaisha Tumbo (Coast Region) Ngusa Samike (Mwanza), Hassan Rugwa (Dar es Salaam), Dr Fatuma Mganga (Dodoma), Musa Chogero (Geita), Pili Mnyema (Tanga) and Prisca Kayombo (Simiyu).

She also witnessed the new appointees talking ethics and integrity pledge administered by Judge (Ret) Sivangilwa Mwangesi.

Apart from the 11 RASs and Minister Mkuchika, other officials who took the integrity pledge were DCI Wambura, Commissioner of Police Hamad, Chief Executive Officer of Fair Competition Commissioner Mr William Erio and the Director General of Workers Compensation Fund (FCC) Dr John Mduma.