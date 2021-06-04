South Africa: Number 1 Take On Number 2 in Hollywoodbets Super League

4 June 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

JVW sit second on the HSL log behind their weekend adversaries and have shown their intent to challenge Sundowns Ladies for the title.

The two clash on Saturday, 5 June 2021 at Tsakane Stadium and all eyes will be on this titanic clash to see who comes out tops.

Both Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and JVW are teeming with international players and it is likely to be a closely contested top of the table affair.

Struggling Durban Ladies will host Tsunami Queens at Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZulu Natal, while Ma-Indies Ladies take on Bloemfontein Ladies at Giyani Stadium in Limpopo.

Coal City Wizards will be looking to bounce back from their last defeat when they host TUT Ladies at the Puma Stadium in Witbank, whilst Golden Ladies who gave a sterling performance last weekend will host Richmond United in Mafikeng.

In the clash of the Varsities, University of the Western Cape host the University of Johannesburg at the UWC Stadium in Cape Town in another interesting encounter in this fast growing HSL space.

Sunday, 6 June will see First Touch Academy host Thunderbirds Ladies in the televised match of the weekend at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The match will be live on SABC 1 and Channel 124 on Openview.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.