South Africa: Number 1 Take On Number 2 in Hollywoodbets Super League

JVW sit second on the HSL log behind their weekend adversaries and have shown their intent to challenge Sundowns Ladies for the title.

The two clash on Saturday, 5 June 2021 at Tsakane Stadium and all eyes will be on this titanic clash to see who comes out tops.

Both Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and JVW are teeming with international players and it is likely to be a closely contested top of the table affair.

Struggling Durban Ladies will host Tsunami Queens at Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZulu Natal, while Ma-Indies Ladies take on Bloemfontein Ladies at Giyani Stadium in Limpopo.

Coal City Wizards will be looking to bounce back from their last defeat when they host TUT Ladies at the Puma Stadium in Witbank, whilst Golden Ladies who gave a sterling performance last weekend will host Richmond United in Mafikeng.

In the clash of the Varsities, University of the Western Cape host the University of Johannesburg at the UWC Stadium in Cape Town in another interesting encounter in this fast growing HSL space.

Sunday, 6 June will see First Touch Academy host Thunderbirds Ladies in the televised match of the weekend at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The match will be live on SABC 1 and Channel 124 on Openview.