Namibia: More Suspects to Join Ex-Magistrate in Dock

The State has issued summons in respect of five people who will be joining former magistrate Walter Mostert who is charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with 29 various criminal charges.

The ex-judicial officer made an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday before magistrate Celma Amadhila.

During the appearance, prosecutor Andrie Hendricks informed the court the five suspects to be added to the case are expected to make their first court appearance on 21 June.

Currently, Mostert is facing counts under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, and counts of money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice. The State is alleging that the charges emanate from a period between 2012 and 2013 when Mostert assisted a South African family to obtain Namibian identity documents illegally. He allegedly furnished the ministry of home affairs with false documents that members of that family and their parents had been born at Usakos.

In 2013, Mostert extorted N$90 000 from one Kosie Pieterse when he informed him that his family member was arrested for overstaying in Namibia after the visa had expired, alleges the prosecution.

The prosecution is further alleging that Mostert fraudulently obtained N$250 000 from Pieterse. He allegedly told Pieterse that the money would help with his application to acquire Namibian permanent residence.

Mostert is currently in police custody and is being held at Windhoek Central Prison. He is represented by local lawyer Evert Gous.