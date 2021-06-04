South Africa: Cosatu Eastern Cape Bids Farewell to a Stalwart, Mama Ivy Gcina

3 June 2021
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

Congress of South Africa Trade Unions in the Eastern Cape pays homage to the revolutionary struggle stalwart Mama Boniwe lvy Gcina. The spear has fallen!

With sinking hearts, we received the sad news of the passing away of the people's hero, a fountain of wisdom, a caring mother, human rights activist, a vigilant freedom fighter and a community builder. A selfless leader she was as she pursed the struggle without seeking any benefits nor recognition for her contribution in the struggle but rather prepared to sacrifice for the liberation of the oppressed and exploited masses of our country. Part of the sacrifices and heavy price she paid was losing three of her four sons (Mthetheleli, Mkhululi and Mziwoxolo) who were MK combatants in the line of duty. Her sons were inspired by her undying spirit in the face of brutal Apartheid Regime. They witnessed her persecution and other terrible treatment meted out to their family and other families and opted to fight than to submit. Her brother, the late Comrade Sipho Hashe was among the "PEBCO 3" who were abducted and later brutally murdered by the Apartheid agents (the two comrades were Qaqawuli Godolozi and Champion Galela).

Mama Ivy Gcina is synonymous with the struggle against apartheid waged in the Nelson Mandela Metro area in the main. She contributed immensely in shaping the struggles waged in the different sectors of the society, Students, Youth, Workers and Civic.

Mama Ivy Gcina was a humble, selfless, dedicated, devoted and disciplined leader who because of her political clarity understood that struggle must be waged in different fronts. It is for that reason she occupied different positions across the Mass Democratic Movement. She was a symbol of defiance, resistance and hope. She was a source of courage and inspiration to the young and old alike. She was a towering figure that maintained her humility until the end. She left giant footprints in our liberation struggle,

As COSATU we would like to express our sincere deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the entire Gcina family. We wish them courage, comfort, and strength during this difficult and trying moment of the sad loss.

The Funeral service of the late Mama Ivy Gcina will be held on Friday, 04 June 2021 at Feather Market Hall, Gqeberha at 09h00.

Long Live the undying spirit of Mama Ivy Gcina!

