Rwanda: Lady Cricket Cranes Bowl Off Uganda's Busy Spell in Kigali

3 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

A busy spell awaits Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) at the regional and international stage after a number of events were postponed to 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

UCA must now prepare three teams for at least eight events before November and that itinerary begins when the senior women's cricket team bowls off at the annual Kwibuka Peace Twenty20 Cup in Rwanda this weekend.

"We have a very busy second half of the year," remarked CEO Martin Ondeko before National Council of Sports General Secretary David Katende in company of new UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba, flagged off the Lady Cricket Cranes to Kigali, at Lugogo yesterday.

The Lady Cricket Cranes' priority is the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa T20 Qualifier set to be held in Botswana come September.

Strong backroom staff

However, the technical team comprising coaches Suraj Karavadra, his assistant Alpha Adowa and development manager Davis Turinawe want top-notch performances at each show. In Kigali, Uganda will face five others including Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and Rwanda and the eyes are on the prize.

Karavadra has spent barely a month with team but, Turinawe and Adowa have had four months with the ladies spiced up by psychology sessions from Edgar Kazibwe and conditioning by Shamim Nassali.

"It's a good group and I don't think I should expect anything less than a win," Turinawe said of the expectations from the team. "I have coached here, in Rwanda and Kenya and looking at what we have, we are the most prepared for the tournament," he added. The squad has some experienced faces like Naomi Kayondo and Consy Aweko who could lay ground for debutants like Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Rachael Acan and Esther Ilukor to rise.

Uganda is currently 18th globally and the Kwibuka Cup, organized in commemoration of the 1994 Genocide, will be used to grade the countries by ICC.

"With the rankings, I would definitely be disappointed if we don't win it," stated Kayondo.

The team from Kampala were champions in 2014 and 2016 and it is pooled in Group A alongside the hosts and Botswana. They will begin business on Sunday afternoon against the latter at the Gahanga International Stadium.

From Kwibuka, the Lady Cricket Cranes, according to Ondeko, also have to prepare for the Victoria Series due August before travelling to Botswana. It implies gaining momentum in Kigali is key. "There's a lot to gain," added Ondeko.

KWIBUKA T20 TOURNEY

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 7th

Dates: June 4-13

Venue: Kigali, Rwanda

Participating Countries:

Rwanda, Namibia, Nigeria,

Botswana, Uganda and Kenya

Title holders: Tanzania (2019)

UGANDA'S PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Kevin Awino, Damalie Busingye, Rachael Ntono, Proscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Naomi Kayondo, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko, Irene Alumo, Mary Akello, Evelyn Anyipo, Gloria Obukor, Shakira Sadick, Patricia Malemikia, Racheal Acan, Eunice Kobusingye, Teddy Ayella, Esther Ilukor

THE OFFICIALS

Suraj Karavadra (Coach), Davis Turinawe (UCA Development Manager), Alpha Adowa (Assistant Coach), Edgar Kazibwe (Team Psychologist), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Denis Musali (Media Liaison), Alvin Bagaya (Analyst), Luiza Nabulwala (Team Manager)

