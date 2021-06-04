Ugandan General's Car Shot 56 Times

3 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Monitor

The assailants who tried to assassinate outgoing Works minister Katumba Wamala yesterday fired up to 56 bullets at the army car carrying the four-star general, sources close to the investigations said.

Brenda Nantongo, the general's daughter, who recently returned from studies in the United States, died on the spot after a bullet hit her on the neck.

One of the official drivers, Haruna Kayondo, was shot in the chest and also died at the scene, according to police sources briefed on the investigations.

A family source told this newspaper last night that Kayondo was supposed to be off-duty this week, and possibly not die, but reported after his colleague sought permission to be away to attend to an indisposed relative.

The guard, Sgt Khalid Koboyoit, however, escaped unhurt.

Gen Katumba underwent an emergency surgery at Medipal Hospital in Kololo, a Kampala suburb, for multiple bullet wounds to the arms and police said his condition had stabilised by yesterday evening.

Katumba speaks out

In a short video clip circulated on social media and in which the general was captured writhing on a hospital bed, Katumba thanked God for saving his life, but said the "bad people" had killed his daughter, Brenda.

