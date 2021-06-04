Tanzania Government Set to Spend Sh1.4trillion On Nyerere Dam Project

3 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The government will spend Sh1.4 trillion during the coming financial year on the 2,115 Megawatts (MW) Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project, it was announced in Parliament yesterday.

The money, requested by Energy minister Medard Kalemani, is 58.67 percent of the entire amount that the ministry will spend in its budget for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Requesting the House' endorsement for the ministry's Sh2.386 trillion 2021/22 financial year budget, Dr Kalemani said activities that will be implemented under the strategic project include; construction of diversion tunnels at the Rufiji River, building the main dam and spill-ways, construction of tunnels, power house and a switch yard.

By May 2021, the project whose total cost is Sh6.55 trillion, had already consumed Sh2.49 trillion.

Its completion as measured by five critical paths, said Dr Kalemani, was currently at about 52 percent.

The completion of the project and others that were currently being implemented by the government through the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), would increase the country's power generation capacity to 5,000 MW by 2025.

