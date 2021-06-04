Gambia: NYC Convenes National Youth Summit On Migration

National Youth Council (NYC) in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung recently convened a two-day National Youth Summit at the FIFA Football Hotel in Yundum.

Held on the theme; "effective dialogue for informed Decisions on the Opportunities available for youth in The Gambia", the two-day event attracted youth leaders, reps of various youth organisations and some of the 'back-way' returnees.

The confab was designed to raise awareness among participants on the dangers of irregular migration. It also seeks to bring to the fore actions of government and other stakeholders in their quest to curb irregular migration, while reminding participants on ECOWAS free movement of goods and persons within the sub-region.

Alhagie Jarju, executive director for NYC said his institution has been organising seminars meant to curb irregular migration and change people's mindset towards it.

However, the trend he added continues to be a concern among Gambian youth.

"This why the NYC in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung decided to organise this training to raise awareness among ourselves and by extension the general citizenry on the dangers on irregular migration." he said.

Many argue that irregular migration is natural phenomenon and a topical issue that poses great challenge to many developing countries. However, Jarju advised that it should be done through the regular means.

He revealed that NYC would also use the forum to continue looking at existing opportunities for youth in the country to ensure they know what the opportunities are; where and how they could tap those opportunities.

Ousman Fatty, chairperson for NYC described irregular migration as a global phenomenon, affecting many people especially the youth.

"Every year thousands of youth embarked on this risky journey in search of greener pasture. Some often make it while others face unforeseen circumstances." he said.

The forum, he added, would avail participants the opportunity to come with plans and recommendations in a bid to mitigate irregular migration in the country.

He urged the participants to disseminate the messages gained from the confab to ensure wider understanding among the youth.

Alhagie Kebbeh, a goodwill ambassador for youth cum businessman described the training as timely.

"There are lots of opportunities available in the country." he said.