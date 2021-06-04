Gambia: AIUWA Graduates 115 Students

At least 115 students recently graduated at the American International University of West Africa (AIUWA) during its 5th graduation held at the school ground.

The graduating batch underwent undergraduate degrees in various disciplines such as Nursing, Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, Computer Science and Technology, Politics, Human Resources and Philosophy amongst others.

About 200 students have graduated in various areas of specialisation from AIUWA Gambia branch since its establishment in 2011.

Makie Taal, Vice Chancellor of AIUWA said the college has a population of over one thousand, two hundred students from different West African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, India, The Gambia, United Kingdom as well as the United States of America.

VC Taal said that the graduating class has fulfilled all the requirements needed and designated as professionals in all their various areas of concentration.

"All of you had excelled in an exceptional way giving us the privilege and honour to celebrate your outstanding performance during your time at AIUWA, Prof Taal stated.

However, VC Taal advised graduating batch to be true to themselves and to go by the ethical values and be best at all their endeavours.

"Believe in yourselves and ability to make a difference, pursue your vision, and challenge yourself and the world around you. Celebrate yourselves and each other and do everything that makes you unique and everything that brings you together."

Dinesh Shukla, Chancellor and CEO of the AIUWA congratulated graduating students and urged them to be the best of themselves and to make their country proud of them.

CEO Shukla reminded that degrees earned will pave way for opportunities not only to help personal goals, but to equip students to be a part of something larger than themselves.

"You should be proud of what you have accomplished so far. But know that your work is just beginning. As AIUWA alumni, you should not rest on your laurels, nor should you forget the purpose of your Education"

Also speaking, Baba Barrow Chief Executive Officer of Gambia Institute of Chartered Academy, described their achievement as a major milestone.

"This is a major step in the journey of your lives that should be recognised for its immense significance."

He reminded that as professionals they need more of each professional in the country for a common interest of National development.

"This is for the entire nation and good health for all professionals including Accountants. More skillful workforce will be attracted to the country if we have a good health system." he stated.

Dr Yusupha Touray, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, who represented the minister, acknowledged that the college has been complementing government's efforts through a consistent production of professionals in the areas of healthcare, arts and humanity.