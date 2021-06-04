Gambia: Barrow to Embark On a State Visit to the Republic of Guinea

State House, Banjul, 2nd June 2021: His Excellency President Adama Barrow will travel to the Republic of Guinea on a three day state visit from 3rd to 5th June 2021.

President Barrow will leave Banjul International Airport on Thursday, the 3rd June 2021.

The Gambian leader and his host, His Excellency Professor Alpha Conde, will have a tete-a-tete, followed by a bilateral meeting between officials of the two countries.

President Barrow will also conduct visits to important sites in Guinea. The visit will accord President Barrow an opportunity to meet with Gambians in Guinea.

President Conde was among the regional leaders of ECOWAS who played a significant role during the political impasse following the 2016 Presidential elections in The Gambia. Thus, the visit will reinforce the ties between the two governments and the strong bond shared by Gambians and Guineans.