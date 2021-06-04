Gambia: Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh Visits MoYS

3 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh on Tuesday paid a visit at the Ministry of Youths and Sports in Banjul.

The former international footballer and his team of delegation from Italia and executive members of the Gambia Volleyball Federation together joined a close door meeting with officials of the Ministry in regards to the new deal signed for the National Female Volleyball ball.

Ambassador Jaiteh and his Italian counterparts were officially received by the Permanent Secretary Saikou K. Sanyang.

The team of delegates discussed wide range of issues on Volleyball and other technical areas.

The Italian counterparts is lead by Tardioli, who is the President of ACSI-CR in the Umbria region of Italy and a senior Volleyball team manager Fillipo Bacchi who is the Operation Manager at ACSI.

Mr.Fillipo will soon start his sport duties with the National Female Volleyball team.

As planned with various Stakeholders both the Government and other partners shown interest to participate in such an opportunity for the development of sports in the Gambia.

Source-MoYS

